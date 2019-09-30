LaDoux claims girls’ 5K race victory
OKANOGAN — Just about every high school cross country team in the region showed up for the Okanogan Invitational on Sept. 24 at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
“It was a great meet overall I thought,” said Okanogan coach Marty Staggs. “We had 350 total runners, 13 high school and 14 middle school teams.
“Our biggest meet so far. The course was in great shape thanks to (club professional) Bill Sproule.”
Lexi LaDoux, Okanogan, won the girls’ 5K (3.2-mile) race in 19 minutes, 59 seconds, which was 12 seconds in front of Zoe McDevitt of Cascade.
LaDoux dropped 15 seconds from her time in her first meet three days earlier at the third annual Nike-Battle for the 509 in Cheney.
She was nearly six seconds faster than her best last year and eight seconds ahead of what she ran at the Okanogan Invitational in 2018.
“I felt all my teams, middle school, junior varsity and varsity, competed very hard in the meet,” said Brewster coach Kelly Brown, whose boys’ high school team was ranked No. 5 in 1B/2B as of the Sept. 23 poll. “Many of the older athletes improved their times from last year, which is great to see. All in all, a great meet for us. We always enjoy Okanogan’s Invitational.”
Top runners in the boys’ varsity 5K were Brewster’s Ricky Garcia in sixth (17:09) with a personal record and Omak’s Steven Zandell in seventh (17:17).
Garcia’s time beat his previous best by eight seconds set at last year’s district qualifier in late October. Garcia, a junior, greatly improved on his time at the Okanogan Invite of 17:52 last year.
Zandell, a senior, was about seven seconds off his personal record set at the Wenatchee Invitational on Sept. 21.
Omak’s trip to the Mountain West Classic at the University of Montana today was cancelled Thursday due to expected poor weather conditions on passes.
Okanogan will be at the Connell High School Invitational on Sept. 28.
Brewster next competes at the Leavenworth Invitational on Oct. 5.
Okanogan Invitational
Middle school, 1.5 mile
Boys — 1, Chase Marchand, LR, 7:58. 2, Dexter Delaney, LB, 7:58. 3, Mac Surface, LB, 8:03. 4, Will Halpin, LB, 8:17. 5, Johan Cruz, Manson, 8:22.
Others — 6, Aksel Thornson, LB, 8:23. 7, Brayden Schmekel, LB, 8:31. 8, Logan Thompson, Curlew, 8:37. 9, Blake Same, Omak, 8:47. 11, Jesse Ash, Tonasket, 9:13. 12, Mica Gleason, Tonasket, 9:13. 13, Brandon Garcia, Bridgeport, 9:17. 19, Caleb Infante, Brewster, 9:28. 21, Joseph Richards, Okanogan, 9:33. 34, Furyus Louie, Nespelem, 10:00. 46, Talon Lane, Republic, 11:03. 52, Nick Evans, Oroville, 11:30.
Girls — 1, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 9:14. 2, Leki Albright, LB, 9:17. 3, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 9:18. 4, Ayla Belsby, LB, 9:20. 5, Melissa Bineau, Curlew, 9:46.
Others — 6, Marissa Timm, Tonasket, 9:59. 7, Lily Sheller, Tonasket, 10:10. 9, Melanie Bineau, Curlew, 10:25. 10, Christine Zandell, Omak, 10:48. 14, Ashlyn Keith, Okanogan, 12:02. 17, Natalie Kersten, Republic, 12:31. 22, Jennilia White Temple, Nespelem, 13:04.24, Rubi Serrano, Brewster.
Junior varsity, 5K
Boys — 1, Jacob Redman, Cascade, 18:53. 3, Angel Maldonado, Brewster, 19:46. 17, Andres Garcia, Brewster, 20:54. 21, Pedro Rios, Brewster, 21:08. 22, Jan Angel, Brewster, 21:09. 25, Ulysses Silva, Brewster, 21:14. 27, Jax Haeberle, Omak, 21:21. 28, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 21:27. 35, Adrian Dorantes, Brewster, 21:48. 37, Omar Barrara, Brewster, 21:52. 38, Walter Tonasket, Omak, 21:53. 40, Freddi Torres, Brewster, 22:08. 44, Kayden Cate, Omak, 22:30. 45, Donovan Tinoco, Brewster, 22:46. 50, Kenneth Dulaney, Republic, 23:34. 51, Dallin Evens, Okanogan, 23:36. 52, Killian Carriker, Omak, 23:37. 57, Ryland Rider, Omak, 24:41. 62, Francisco Duran, Brewster, 26:05. 65, Connor McElheran, Republic, 27:55. 66, Isaac Fenison, Omak, 28:12. 67, Benjamin Barton, Okanogan, 31:53. 69, Zach Buffer, Republic, 35:36.
Girls — 1, Aliesha Dowell, Cashmere, 25:11. 11, Kayla Tonasket, 29:47. 13, Emily McElheran, Republic, 30:44. 15, Megan Thomas, Republic, 31:14.
Varsity, 5K
Boys
Brewster — 6, Ricky Garcia, 17:09. 14, Oscar Guzman, 17:39. 15, Juan David Martinez, 17:44. 19, Ubaldo Arellano, 17:59. 25, Orlando Medina, 18:30. 27, Lemuel Infante, 18:36. 32, Enrique Campos, 18:49.
Bridgeport — 61, Alan Andrade, 23:42. 64, Luis Leon, 23:55. 67, Antonio Andrade, 27:19.
Lake Roosevelt — 31, Kyle Edmo, 18:40. 43, Colton Jackson, 19:21. 57, Germaine Sittingcrow, 21:26. 62, Zack Sellers, 23:44. 63, Alonzo Adams, 23:50. 65, Tyler Palmer, 24:29.
Omak — 7, Steven Zandell, 17:17. 12, Evan Porter, 17:37. 22, Mason Holborn, 18:18. 28, Tyler Sam, 18:37. 37, Joshua Lester, 18:57. 47, Trece Hendrickson, 19:26. 53, Wylie Gray, 20:03.
Oroville — 34, Miguel Nunez, 18:52. 60, Wyatt Sherrer, 23:39. 68, Trevor Miller, 29:28. 69, David Johnson, 31:54.
Republic — 18, Korbin Forsman, 17:54. 42, Jordan Starr, 19:18. 51, Nicholas Baker, 19:46.
Tonasket — 29, Carter Timm, 18:37. 35, Waylon Thomas, 18:53. 36, Alejandro Maldonado, 18:55. 52, Curtis Willson, 19:51. 58, Logan Sutton, 22:05. 59, Micaiah Schell, 22:42. 66, Esteban Flores, 27:07.
Girls
Bridgeport — 16, Miriam Jimenez, 23:04. 18, Catalina Martinez, 23:20. 43, Terri Campos, 28:43.
Okanogan — 1, Lexi LaDoux, 19:59. 6, Olivia Richards, 21:19.
Omak — 13, Katie Walker, 22:49. 17, Kassidy Carlton, 23:18.
Oroville - 33, Madelyn Martin, 25:28.
Republic — 26, Emma Reiss, 24:16. 29, Mea Jess, 24:43. 31, Courtney Starr, 24:56. 34, Josephine Pakootas, 25:29.
Tonasket — 20, Madison Koplin, 23:47. 23, Sage Young, 24:08. 39, Katie Keane, 27:04. 40, Athena Rietveld, 27:10. 42, Chloe Combs, 27:34. 45, Katy Thornton, 32:40.
2019 Washington State Cross Country Coaches Poll
(No. 4, For the week Sept. 23)
1A
Boys — 1, Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls; 2, Medical Lake; 3, South Whidbey; 4, Cascade; 5, Charles Wright Academy; 6, Riverside; 7, Northwest; 8, Cashmere; 9, Klahowya; 10, Connell.
Girls — 1, Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls; 2, King’s; 3, La Center; 4, Deer Park; 5, Northwest; 6, Seton Catholic; 7, Cashmere; 8, Medical Lake; 9, Bush; 10, South Whidbey
1B/2B
Boys — 1, NW Christian-Lacey; 2, Pope John Paul II; 3, Manson; 4, Asotin; 5, Brewster; 6, St. George’s; 8, Trout Lake; 9, Davenport; 10, Morton-White Pass; Others: Liberty Bell, Three Rivers Christian, Rainier.
Girls — 1, Liberty Bell; 2, NW Christian-Lacey; 3, Cedar Tree Classical Christian; 4, Kettle Falls; 5, Pope John Paul II; 6, Illwaco; 7, Kettle Falls; 8, St. George’s; 9, Trout Lake; 10, Rainier; Others: Manson, Republic.
