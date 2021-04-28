EUGENE, Ore. – Okanogan graduate Kendra Sachse earned a place in the Washington State University track and field record book April 21 in a meet with the University of Washington in Seattle.
Sachse, a freshman, earned the fifth place spot on the WSU javelin list for a 164-6 heave. The throw was a personal record, according to WSU.
She placed second in the event at the meet.
More recently, she placed fifth in javelin at an April 24 track meet at the University of Oregon.
Sachse threw the javelin 139-0.
She placed third at 156-7 at the April 3 Hayward Premier meet at the University of Oregon.
At Biola University last year, Sachse set a school record in javelin at 47.65 meters and won the event at both meets held before COVID-19 shut down competition. Biola is in La Mirada, Calif.
