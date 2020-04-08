OKANOGAN - Kendra Sachse, a 2019 graduate of Okanogan High School, had the second-best college javelin throw in the nation recently.
Sachse, a freshman at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif., heaved the javelin 47.65 meters (156.33 feet) at the Pomona-Pitzer All-Comers meet in mid-February. It was a personal record for her and set a new school record.
The old school record was 38.81 meters.
About a month later, the school canceled the rest of its spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last spring, Sachse was a member of Okanogan’s state championship girls’ track and field team. She won the javelin with a 147-06 toss, finished second in the long jump at 18 feet, one inch for a school record, and ran legs on the school record-making 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
Her best javelin throw last spring was 155 feet, three inches at the High Mountain Classic on May 3, 2019, in Cle Elum. She finished the year No. 2 among all the state’s high school girls and was No. 9 in the nation.
During high school she also competed in basketball, soccer, volleyball and powerlifting.
She competes for Biola on an athletic/academic scholarship. The Eagles are an NCAA Division II team competing in the Pacific West Conference.
