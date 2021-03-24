CALDWELL, Idaho – Tanner Sackman, a freshman from Omak, is playing football for the College of Idaho.
Sackman, a defensive lineman, stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds, according to the Yotes’ website.
He is a 2020 graduate of Omak High School and was named Caribou Trail League defensive player of the year as a senior. He also participated in track and field.
Sackman is studying history.
According to the Coyotes, he is one of five true freshmen adding depth at tackle.
“Both TJ (Seguritan) and Tanner both showed flashes in fall practices,” said defensive coordinator Chris Jewell.
College of Idaho is 2-0 so far on the season, which began March 13. Next up is an April 3 game with Eastern Oregon in LaGrande, Ore.
