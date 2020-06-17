BREWSTER – The on-again, off-again Brewster King Salmon Derby may be on again.
“Due to the overwhelming response from our dedicated fishermen, we are looking into having a modified version of the derby,” organizers said May 31 on social media. “We will not be canceling at this time.”
The derby, scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1-2, will depend on many factors, including go-aheads from the City of Brewster, state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Okanogan County and the state, organizers said.
“In fairness to our sponsors, we wanted to advise you that this year there will be less advertising and opportunity to promote your business,” said the group. “However, you will still be able to have weigh station banners and we’ll have limited brochures and posters.”
Organizers had decided to cancel the derby, but then opted to continue planning for it.
Last year’s derby drew 206 anglers with 78 boats on the water and 261 fish weighed.
