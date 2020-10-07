Icicle, Yakima rivers also get special seasons
OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife last week made several changes to fishing rules for salmon.
On the upper Columbia River, Coho salmon may be retained in a season that began Oct. 1 and continues through Oct. 15.
The river is open from Priest Rapids Dam to Rock Island Dam with a daily limit of six salmon. Up to two may be adult Chinook and up to two may be Coho. The minimum size is 12 inches.
From Rock Island Dam to Rocky Reach Dam, the daily limit is six salmon, with up to two of them being adult hatchery Chinook and up to two being Coho. The minimum size is 12 inches.
Sockeye must be released on both stretches.
Returns of upper Columbia River-bound Coho salmon are sufficient to meet brood stock needs, said the department.
Fishing closures around dams remain in effect as described in the 2020-2021 Sport Fishing Rules Pamphlet at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations .
Two-pole fishing is allowed with valid a two-pole endorsement in the main stem Columbia River for the new seasons.
Barbed hooks are allowed.
Icicle River
The Icicle River is open for Coho salmon retention through Nov. 30 from the closure signs 800 feet upstream of the mouth of the river to 500 feet downstream from the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Barrier Dam.
Also open is the stretch from the shoreline markers where Cyo Road intersects the Icicle River at the Sleeping Lady Resort to the Icicle Peshastin Irrigation foot bridge, approximately 750 feet upstream from the Snow Lakes trailhead parking area.
Salmon daily limit is two, with a minimum size of 12 inches. All other salmon must be released.
Fishing with bait is prohibited, but barbless hooks are optional. Anglers may not use the two-pole endorsement. A night closure in effect.
Coho are expected to return to the Icicle River in excess of hatchery brood stock needs and spawning escapement goals. The population is not listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Under Chelan County ordinance, motorized vessels are not allowed on the Icicle River.
Department officials say they will be monitor the fishery closely and may close the season early if necessary due to excessive incidental catch and release impacts to ESA-listed summer steelhead.
Yakima River
The Yakima River is open for Chinook and Coho fishing through Oct. 18 from the Highway 240 bridge in Richland (river mile 2.1) to the Grant Avenue bridge in Prosser (river mile 47.0) approximately 1,000 feet downstream of Prosser Dam.
Minimum size is 12 inches, with a daily limit of two adults. There’s no limit on jacks.
All salmon other than Chinook and Coho must be released. A night closure is in effect and barbless hooks are required.
The department said fall Chinook are returning to the Yakima River in higher numbers than forecast. Fall Chinook and Coho are expected to be sufficient in numbers to provide the limited sport fishery.
Anglers must stop fishing for salmon once they have retained their adult daily limit.
All salmon that are not to be kept as part of the daily limit cannot be removed from the water and must be released immediately and unharmed. Anglers should be sure to confirm their catch is a Chinook or Coho salmon before removing it from the water, said the department.
Fishing remains closed from 200 feet downstream of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Chandler Powerhouse/Spillway to 200 feet upstream of the powerhouse.
Emergency rule updates will be at https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/.
The department also announced season updates for some western Washington waters.
