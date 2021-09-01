MAZAMA – Methow Valley teen Ethan Sands placed first in the U15 boys’ pursuit race during the U.S. Biathlon Rollerski Summer National Championships Aug. 6-8.
The event was on the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vt.
Sands posted a pursuit time of 35:56.9 and a final time of 26:01.9, according to race results.
He also placed second in U15 boys’ sprint with a time of 17:02.4.
Sands lives in Mazama.
Liberty Bell High School graduate Kelsey Dickenson placed third in the women’s mass start event at 29:22.6 and fourth in spring at 21:21.6.
Traditional biathlon involves skiing and target shooting.
Sands competes for the Methow Valley Biathlon Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.