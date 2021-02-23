OMAK — School athletes in the north central region of Washington anticipate starting traditional fall sports competition this week.
The region that includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties is in Phase 2 of the state’s latest reopening plan. COVID-19 metrics are reviewed by the state every two weeks and, unless numbers send the region back to Phase 1, school football, volleyball, girls’ soccer and cross country contests will get underway as part of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Season 1.
Ferry County’s region began sports competitions last week. Ferry County is in the east region with Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, Whitman, Garfield and Asotin counties.
School sports were suspended in March 2020 when schools were shut down because of COVID-19.
Curlew kicks off its football season Thursday, Feb. 25, by hosting Mary Walker.
In football Saturday, Omak is at Wenatchee, Okanogan plays in a jamboree in Moses Lake and Oroville travels to Tonasket. Not all schedules were available at press time.
Under statewide rules, attendance at Phase 2 competitions are limited to 200 people, including athletes, coaches, officials and announcers. Once those associated with the game itself are counted, schools may allow a limited number of home fans up to the 200-person limit.
Each district is setting its own rules for who will be allowed to attend, or if any outside spectators will be allowed. Several districts will offer live streams of their events, but there’s a charge for the service.
In Omak, the attendance limit means “not everyone who wants to will be able to come and watch our competitors,” said Superintendent Michael Porter. “Our focus, of course, will be on allowing our athletes to participate. After we count them, we count coaches, referees, and then what is remaining will be for spectators.”
Omak will ban spectators initially so everyone involved can become familiar with COVID mitigation strategies and lessen the chance of impacting schedules because of inadvertent exposure, said athletic director Joe LaGrou.
The decision applies through March 7.
“Separate decisions will be made as we continue to monitor local health data, health mitigation strategies and other factors,” he said.
The district has released a list of requirements for attendance, once fans are allowed.
They include maintaining a nine-foot distance from non-household members, wearing a mask at all times, washing hands before and after the event, having temperature taken at the gate upon arrival, not holding the district and others liable should COVID-19 be contracted by attending the event, not attending if showing signs of COVID, not attending if exposed within the previous 14 days, and arriving no more than 30 minutes ahead of time and leaving promptly after the game. No outside food or drinks will be allowed and no concessions will be available.
Each Tonasket athlete will receive two wristbands to give to fans, said the district.
If there are extra seats available, athletes can invite another spectator “starting with seniors and going down the grade levels until occupancy is reached,” said the district. “No one can attend out-of-town games.”
Similarly, Pateros will give each athlete two tickets to give to people to watch games in person. A high-quality video feed is planned so additional spectators can watch.
“Most schools are not allowing guest visitors into their games,” said Bonnie Grumbach, Curlew athletic director. “Curlew is only allowing our home crowd at 25 percent occupancy.”
“We here at Brewster will allow parents of the players only, to start with,” said athletic director Greg Austin.
Okanogan will prohibit outside spectators, at least initially.
“This decision will provide time to evaluate the effectiveness of physical distancing and safety protocol changes developed to allow the return to sports,” said a district announcement.
“The Okanogan School District will begin with no spectators to acclimate our school with the new mitigation strategies for teams, cheerleaders, officials, medical personnel and event staff, and reduce the chances that schedules may be impacted by inadvertent exposure to the COVID virus.”
The aim is to prevent the gathering of crowds and the potential spread that occurs in group settings.
“We also feel that this is a reasonable compromise that will be effective in keeping infections rates under control while allowing our student athletes to perform,” said the district. “Our hope is that this is a temporary strategy. It is within our control to bring the infection rate down and to keep our students, staff and community safe and healthy.”
The decision applies until March 7, with the district deciding whether to continue the no-fans policy.
“We are really hoping to allow spectators at some point,” said athletic director Kevin Daling.
“However, we will begin the fall season without spectators. In light of all that has transpired with COVID, our focus must be on the student athletes and returning them to practices and competitions in as safe an environment as possible.”
Junior high/middle school competition gets underway later in March in the north central region.
In Curlew, Republic and Inchelium’s region, no middle school/junior high sports are planned, although eighth-graders are able to play on high school teams, according to Curlew.
Curlew’s volleyball team began play Feb. 16 by defeating Columbia (Hunters) in three straight games.
The Cougars dropped their Feb. 19 match to Northport in four games, 25-22, 14-25, 20-25 and 11-25. Curlew’s Macey Singer had four kills and Taylor Ringstad had five assists.
The same day, Newport topped Inchelium in three games.
This week in sports
Feb. 24-March 2
Football
Feb. 25 Mary Walker at Curlew
Feb. 27 Okanogan at jamboree, Moses Lake
Feb. 27 Omak at Wenatchee
Feb. 27 Oroville at Tonasket
Volleyball
Feb. 24 Republic at Curlew
Feb. 25 Omak at Moses Lake
Feb. 26 Omak at Cashmere
Feb. 27 Curlew at Cusick
Feb. 27 Curlew at Selkirk
Feb. 27 Liberty Bell at Royal
Feb. 27 Manson at Brewster
Feb. 27 Manson at Okanogan
(in Brewster)
Feb. 27 Okanogan at Brewster
Feb. 27 Tonasket at Lake
Roosevelt
Feb. 27 Tonasket at Wahluke
March 1 Curlew at Inchelium
March 3 Columbia at Curlew
Girls’ soccer
Feb. 27 Brewster at Okanogan
Feb. 27 Chelan at Omak
Feb. 27 Liberty Bell at Tonasket
March 2 Liberty Bell at Brewster
March 2 Tonasket at Okanogan
Cross country
Feb. 27 Liberty Bell at Moses
Lake
Feb. 27 Okanogan at regional
meet, Royal
Feb. 27 Omak at Wahluke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.