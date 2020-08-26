RENTON – School sports probably won’t happen this fall anywhere in the state.
“Based on what we have heard from schools, there will not be any schools offering sports or activities in Season 1” because of COVID-19, said Casey Johnson, sports and activities information director for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
WIAA set parameters for Season 1, which is scheduled for fall, but policies for participation are up to each school and school district, Johnson said.
Season 1 originally was scheduled to include cross country, slowpitch softball and alternative seasons for golf and tennis, with competition starting Sept. 7.
But because of an upswing in COVID-19 cases, especially in eastern Washington, many school districts are opting for an online start to the school year. Such remote learning precludes in-person athletics under WIAA and state reopening plans.
Most districts in Okanogan and Ferry counties plan online instruction when classes resume in the next few weeks.
“At this time, there are no (Caribou Trail League) schools who will be competing in any sports during the WIAA Season 1,” said Omak Superintendent Michael Porter.
Omak is the only school in Okanogan County in the 1A Caribou Trail League.
“Pateros does not anticipate participation in sports during Season 1,” said Superintendent Greg Goodnight of his 1B school. “Sports will only come back when students return to in-person learning at the schoolhouse.”
Okanogan Superintendent Ashley Goetz, whose district is in 2B competition, said athletics and activities will remain on hold until conditions in the community change.
Likewise, the 1B Bridgeport district also plans a hold on its activities and athletics.
“Tonasket School District is starting the school year remotely per guidelines from the state and Okanogan County Public Health,” said Superintendent Steve McCullough of the 2B school. “This means there are no in-person extracurricular activities. More than likely this will continue until the county meets the 25 or fewer cases per 100,000.
Okanogan County’s incidence rate, as of Aug. 20, was 259.8, and had been more than 900 in late July.
The Methow Valley School District, in 2B, doesn’t plan sports this fall, either, but is starting several new clubs to help fill the gap for students. Existing clubs will continue.
Activities Director Michael Wilbur outlined plans during an online presentation to students Aug. 21.
So far, plans include mountain bike, disc golf, writing, Olympic weight lifting, survival and audio-visual clubs. Social distancing and other precautions will be practiced.
“It’s not going to be what it was, but we can find ways to appreciate what it is,” he said of the athletics and activities situation.
Under WIAA plans, the remaining fall sports of girls’ soccer, 1B/2B boys’ soccer, volleyball and football will move to the early spring of 2021 as part of WIAA Season 3. Tentative Season 3 dates are March 8 to May 2.
Traditional winter sports – basketball, bowling, boys’ swimming and diving, gymnastics, competitive cheerleading and wrestling – would take place in WIAA Season 2, with the expectation to begin in late December or early January. Tentative Season 2 dates are Jan. 4 to March 7.
Traditional spring sports will occupy WIAA Season 4, tentatively set for May 3 to June 27.
Wilbur noted that Season 4 ends after most schools’ academic year ends.
