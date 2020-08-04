RENTON - The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board continued its planning for the 2020-21 school year during its July 28 meeting and took action on several scheduling items.
After the announcement that the WIAA will sanction four seasons, the board continued to receive feedback from member schools and the planning committee assembled to provide guidance on the best path for returning to high school sports in Washington in light of COVID-19.
Four competition seasons are planned this year.
Football previously had been moved to Season 3, in the spring, and on July 28 the board decided practices will start Feb. 17.
Because of the increased number of required practices before participating in the first competition, the board approved the date so football teams can play games the same week as other Season 3 sports.
The board approved boys and girls’ cross country and slowpitch softball as alternate seasons in WIAA Season 1.
WIAA traditionally offers alternate seasons for golf and tennis in the fall as an option for schools that would like to take part in a regular season prior to a WIAA state championship in the spring. The board took action to create alternate seasons for cross country and slowpitch softball this year; they will have culminating events at the conclusion of WIAA Season 3.
The board moved girls’ swimming and diving to WIAA Season 3
WIAA Season 2 will begin with pre-competition practices starting Dec. 28
The board approved shifting WIAA Season 2 to begin and end one week earlier than previously outlined to avoid overlap of students participating in both WIAA Seasons 2 and 3.
An out-of-season period from Aug. 17 to Sept. 27 was approved, as was an out-of-season coaching period from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30.
The board instituted an out-of-season coaching window during the fall for all sports that do not take place in WIAA Season 1. The window will mimic the traditional summer coaching window sanctioned by the WIAA.
Football will be allowed 20 days of contact practices during the allowable coaching period in the fall. No coaching will be allowed from Aug. 17 to Sept. 27.
In another action, schools will be allowed to schedule 70 percent of typical allowable contests for each sport in all seasons. That means the number of allowable contests in a season will mirror amount by which the season was shortened.
In a final action, the board decided to move competitive cheer to Season 3. It had been scheduled for Season 2.
The latest tentative seasons are:
Season 1 – Cross country (alternate season), slowpitch softball (alternate season), golf (alternate season), tennis (alternate season). Tentative season dates are Sept. 7 to Nov. 1.
Season 2 – Basketball, bowling, boys’ swimming and diving, gymnastics, wrestling. Tentative season dates are Dec. 28 to Feb. 28.
Season 3 – Volleyball, girls and 1B/2B boys’ soccer, football, girls’ swimming and diving, cross country, slowpitch softball, cheerleading. Tentative season dates are March 1 to May 2.
Season 4 – Tennis, fastpitch softball, track and field, baseball, golf, 1A-4A boys’ soccer, dance and drill. Tentative season dates are April 26 to June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.