REPUBLIC - The second Get Out Fest will be June 26-28 in and around Republic.
Organizers announced the 2020 dates this week and also released a video clip with highlights from last year’s event. The weekend-long outdoor adventure festival will be at the Ferry County Fairgrounds the last weekend in June, and is free for youngsters age 17 and younger.
The video was shot by locals Jesse Harding and Tyler Bowe, and edited by Ryan Cory, who just did the new Pearl Jam video, said Bobby Whittaker, one of the organizers.
Last year the event had a great turnout of more than 600 people, and boasted a variety of organized offsite events hosted by local clubs and Colville National Forest staff, he said. Attendees enjoyed a half marathon and 5K run on the Ferry County Rail Trail, free paddleboard and kayak use on Curlew Lake, a pop-up skate park, and hiking and mountain biking in the Colville National Forest.
“There’s a ton of fun stuff in the works that will be revealed soon,” said Whittaker. “Right now we want to get the word out that everyone’s favorite race announcer, Eddie O, will be back this year, and to keep your eyes peeled for early registration discounts on the run.”
Other features on site include tent camping with shower facilities, a climbing wall, kids’ play area, food vendors, live music and a beer garden.
“Last year’s turnout and all the smiles exceeded our expectations by far, not to mention the incredible local volunteer turnout,” said co-founder Emily Burt. “It really is a grassroots event that highlights one of the best places to live and play.”
More information is at http://getoutfest.com/ or www.facebook.com/ferrycountygetoutfest/.
