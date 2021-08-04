LINCOLN, Neb. – An Omak cowboy placed fourth in the rookie all-around standings at the National High School Finals Rodeo on July 18-24.
The event drew competitors from the United States, Canada and Mexico to the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Neb.
Brier Selvidge placed fourth in the all-around rookie category with 350 points, according to the National High School Rodeo Association.
In the team standings, Washington boys placed 21st with 1,000 points. The girls placed 35th with 230 points.
Selvidge also placed seventh in steer wrestling, at 18.07, and, with teammate Wade Endicott of Goldendale, placed 59th in team roping at 11.85.
Several other youngsters from Okanogan County also competed in the high school and junior high national finals.
High school results
Breakaway roping – 104, Brooke Richey, Tonasket, 3.81. 108, Quincy Downey, Omak, 4.24.
Saddle bronc – 31, Clay Buchert, Tonasket, 62.
Steer wrestling – 7, Brier Selvidge, Omak, 18.07.
Team roping – 59, Wade Endicott, Goldendale, and Brier Selvidge, Omak, 11.85.
Junior high results
Barrel racing – 158, Bela Timentwa, Omak, 15.867.
Girls’ breakaway roping – 51, Bela Timentwa, Omak, 4.08.
Pole bending – 64, Presley Somes, Omak, 47.619.
Team roping – 61, Kaydee Adams and Bela Timentwa, both of Omak, 18.93.
