WENATCHEE - New rules for safer play in a post-COVID-19 world have been released by Senior Softball-USA, the coordinating body for senior softball for players age 40 and older.
Teams from Okanogan County pay in the Wenatchee league, which recently sent the new guidelines to its teams. League Treasurer Greg Alderson told teams the league intends to adopt the guidelines when play is again allowed.
“Most of it is just common sense to keep players and fans safe,” said Alderson.
A tentative schedule also has been developed.
Shirley Bowden, manager of the Omak-based Farmers Insurance senior team, said no opener has been announced.
Among the new rules and recommendations:
-No-contact, no-handshake policy that includes high-fives and fist bumps. Verbal encouragement is suggested instead.
-Social distancing is expected before, during and after games.
-Team managers are responsible for keeping sick or quarantined players away from games.
-Spectators are required to maintain social distancing.
-Social distancing will be required in the dugout, and a team must wait until the other team has cleared the dugout before entering. The team leaving the dugout will have to get rid of its trash.
-Dugouts will be disinfected periodically.
-Directors and umpires will be provided either masks or face shields.
-Catchers must wear nose and mouth coverings.
-Players in dugouts are encouraged to wear masks.
-Balls will be disinfected before each inning.
-Umpires will be provided with spray disinfectant and rags to wipe balls if necessary.
Personal hygiene suggestions were included, as were additional rules for team managers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.