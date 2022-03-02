OMAK – Jim Serles posted the high score during pinochle play Feb. 24 at the Omak Elks Club.
He scored 8,100 points. Others with high scores were Marilyn Schieffer, 7,540; Joe Shawl, 7,510, and Tim Norman, 7,190.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Joe Shawl and Norman; Shawl and Yank Clark; Clark and Lisa Turner; Clark and Schieffer; Carole Weitman and Bill Bruton, and Roy Gleason and Norma Lawson.
