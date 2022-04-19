OMAK – Mike Serles had the high score in pinochle play April 14 at the Omak Elks Cub.
He scored 8,080 points. Others with high scores were JoAnn Harrison, 7,950, and Jennifer Shawl, 7,850.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Mike Serles and George Dunckel; Serles and Roy Gleason; Serles and Marva Juneau, Gleason and Juneau, Tim Norman and Ken Chaplin, Harrison and Gail Norman, and Norma Lawson and Buck Workman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.