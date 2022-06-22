target

OKANOGAN - An NRA-approved service rifle match will be at the Okanogan Wildlife Council lower range off B&O Road this Saturday, June 25.

“After our soggy start to the year, Saturday’s weather is predicted to be sunny and 82, so it should be much nicer than the last match,” said spokesman Ralph Malone.

The regional match course of fire requires 88 rounds for sighting shots and record firing. All firing is done at 200 yards.

Fees will be charged of adult and junior shooters.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a safety briefing at 8:45 a.m. and firing at 9.

Burgers will be cooked after the match, Malone said.

