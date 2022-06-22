Service rifle match planned for Saturday The Chronicle Jun 22, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OKANOGAN - An NRA-approved service rifle match will be at the Okanogan Wildlife Council lower range off B&O Road this Saturday, June 25.“After our soggy start to the year, Saturday’s weather is predicted to be sunny and 82, so it should be much nicer than the last match,” said spokesman Ralph Malone.The regional match course of fire requires 88 rounds for sighting shots and record firing. All firing is done at 200 yards.Fees will be charged of adult and junior shooters.Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a safety briefing at 8:45 a.m. and firing at 9.Burgers will be cooked after the match, Malone said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Firing Rifle Ralph Malone Weaponry Sport Safety Sighting Shot Fee Nra × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS 4th GRADE TEACHER CITY OF OMAK FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE MANAGING EDITOR ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 TOWN OF TWISP OPEN POSITIONS! ELEMENTARY ART/STEAM TEACHER 3RD GRADE TEACHER Latest News Service rifle match planned for Saturday May labor statistics send mixed message Funeral home ownership changes Ekvall leads state orthodontists Okanogan Outreach students graduate Water outlook improves; mountains still have snow Marsh named Tonasket district ranger Okanogan announces high school, middle school honor rolls Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIdentities released in Cape LaBelle shootingTwo dead in Aeneas Valley shootingRichard ‘Rick’ CornettFlooding hits Bonaparte Lake areaLeona ForthunMike Craigen Sr.James ‘Jim’ William VanceRaymond 'Ray' L. GilmanLouis Pope Tipper IVGlacier National Park balancing flooding and increased tourism Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.