OKANOGAN — Rodeos for competitors of all ages and abilities are planned this weekend.
Events include the state high school rodeo finals in Okanogan, Methow Valley Rodeo near Winthrop, Cleatis Lacy Bull Riding in Grand Coulee and the Coulee City Last Stand Rodeo.
High school rodeo competitors from all over the state will be at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds this weekend for the Washington State High School Rodeo Association finals.
The event runs May 28-31 at the fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail.
Special dress-up days include Tough Enough to Wear Pink on Sunday, retro/vintage on Sunday and patriotic (red, white and blue) on Monday.
Friday’s schedule includes scholarship interviews at noon, contestant check-in from 2-5 p.m., queen contest from 3-5 p.m., dinner in the Arts and Crafts Building at 5 p.m. and other pre-competition activities.
Grand entry is at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, with junior high and high school performances starting at 9 a.m.
The day wraps up with a 9 p.m. swing dance.
Sunday brings cowboy church at 6:45 a.m. and a rodeo performance at 8 a.m.
Balloting on rule changes, student board and executive board closes at 5 p.m. Dinner and awards for junior high competitors will be at 6 p.m.
Monday activities start at 9:45 a.m. with senior grand entry; seniors are asked to bring their caps and gowns.
The championship round of competition is at 10 a.m.
Lunch, awards, a senior slide show, scholarship and student officer announcements, and national finals signups are at 2 p.m.
Junior high events include pole bending, tie-down roping, bareback steers, saddle bronc steers, girls’ and boys’ breakaway roping, bull riding, team roping, chute dogging, girls’ and boys’ goats, barrel racing and ribbon roping.
High school events are pole bending, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, team roping, steer wrestling, goats, barrel racing and bull riding.
Methow Valley Rodeo
The Methow Valley Rodeo is back after a one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19.
This weekend’s event, one of two rodeos hosted each year by the Methow Valley Horsemen, is May 29-31. The group also hosts a Labor Day weekend rodeo on Sept. 6.
Performances start at 1 p.m. each day at the rodeo grounds on Brengman Road off Twin Lakes Road between Twisp and Winthrop. Admission will be charged of those age 7 and older. Younger children will be admitted free.
Concessions will be available.
Queen Jadyn Mitchell will reign over the event. Elizabeth Clark is the princess.
Events include ranch saddle bronc, barrel racing and bull riding, along with junior pole bending, bull riding, calf riding, barrel racing, cow riding, mutton bustin’ for those age 5 and younger and, for those age 6 and younger, stick horse racing. Stick horses will be provided, or contestants can bring their own.
Stock will be provided by Red Clark-C&C Rodeo Co.
Coulee City Last Stand Rodeo
The Coulee City Last Stand Rodeo, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event, runs May 28-30 at Ted Rice Arena, 505 E. Walnut St.
A bullarama kicks off the event on Friday at 7 p.m. It features open bull riding for adults and mutton bustin’ for youngsters. Admission will be charged.
Up to 40 contestants will vie for $2,500 added purse. Entries will be accepted any time by contacting 509-641-0319 or dheathman@live.com.
The next evening, at 7 p.m., brings a full rodeo with bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down and breakaway roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
Slack will be at 8 a.m. Sunday.
The final rodeo performance is at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission will be charged for all performances.
Barrel man is Kevin Higley.
Associated events include a cowboy breakfast at 7 a.m. May 29 at the Brickhouse on the east end of Main Street, cowpie jog 3.5-mile fun run at 8 a.m. May 29 on Main Street, parade at 11 a.m. May 29 on Main Street, and post-rodeo music and dancing.
Cleatis Lacy Memorial
The Cleatis Lacy Memorial Bull Ride and Wild Horse Race is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Ridge Riders Arena, 2209 Alcan Road, Grand Coulee.
Added purse for bull riding is $3,000, while the wild horse race carries a $2,000 added purse. The latter is sanctioned by the Professional Wild Horse Racers Association.
Admission will be charged.
