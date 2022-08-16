Shaul records high score in pinochle The Chronicle Aug 16, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OKANOGAN - Joe Shaul had the high score in pinochle play Aug. 11 at the Okanogan Eagles.Shaul scored 8,530 points. Others with high scores were Carole Weitman, 7,910, and Norma Lawson, 7,290.Partners with 300 pinochle were Shaul and Lawson (twice), Shaul and Dale Dunckel, Shaul and Ida Laurie, Weitman and Mike Serles, Weitman and Debbie Nuehring, and Nuehring and Buck Workman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joe Shaul Score Sport Game Carole Weitman Pinochle Debbie Nuehring Norma Lawson Ida Laurie × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE PAYROLL DEPUTY BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME Volunteer Drivers Needed - .65 cents per mile reimbursed ACCOUNTING CLERK III ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME GROUNDWORKERS & JOURNEY-LEVEL LINEWORKER FULL-TIME REGISTERED NURSE MANAGING EDITOR JUVENILE CORRECTIONS OFFICER M2 ROAD MAINTENANCE WORKER IN AREA 3 – TWISP FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS Latest News Foundation welcomes new members Family business comes to county Shaul records high score in pinochle Fuel prices continue to fall in state, nation Excessive heat watch issued Craig wins best of show Spears maintains Stampede bull riding lead Animals win during Thursday Stampede Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice seek suspect in knife attackSuicide Race offers starting field of 15Level 3 sex offender relocates to OrovilleAnimals win during Thursday StampedeSpears maintains Stampede bull riding leadAlana Gayle ThompsonBurn bans updated with heightened fire risksSunday rodeo offers top competitorsTwo die in separate vehicle accidentsOkanogan County primary election returns Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
