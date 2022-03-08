OMAK – Sam Shaw had the high score in Week 9 of the Omak Gun Club pistol team’s competition in the Inland Empire Indoor Pistol competition.
One week of competition remains.
Results - Sam Shaw, 278-2X; Dick Shaw, 264-5X; DJ Reynolds, 261-3x; Pat McGuire, 258; Ryan Smith, 256-2X; Steve Cox, 248-2X; Tom Gschiel, 245-1X; Wayne Van Zwoll, 239-3X; Seth Lopez, 206; Darrin Cavadini, 205-1X.
Total possible is 300 points.
Shaw led shooters of the Omak Gun Club pistol team during Week 8 of the Inland Empire Indoor Pistol Match.
Scores - Sam Shaw, 276-1X; DJ Reynolds, 269-1X; Ryan Smith, 262-4X; Dick Shaw, 258-4X; Steve Cox, 258-2X; Wayne Van Zwoll, 238-2X; Tom Gschiel, 238-1X; Seth Lopez, 237-1X; Pat McGuire, 237; Darrin Cavadini, 195.
A long-range silhouette match is planned March 12 at the Tonasket Gun Club off of North Pine Creek Road.
The course of fire will be 10 chickens at 50 meters, 10 pigs at 100 meters, 10 turkeys at 150 meters and 10 rams at 200 meters. A fee will be charged.
Setup is at 8:30 a.m. with firing at 9 a.m.
