TONASKET - Moderate temperatures and calm winds provided excellent shooting conditions for the March 12 long-range silhouette match fired at the Tonasket Gun Club.
Fourteen shooters participated, including two juniors and two women.
Dick Shaw showed up for the first time in a couple of years, and ran off with the top score of 34 out of 40 possible to win the match. Pat McGuire followed up with 33/40. Mike Denney brought in third place with a score of 30/40.
“We also had a couple junior shooters, with Kimber Reynolds taking the top spot for juniors and ladies with a 27/30,” said spokesman Ralph Malone.
The next scheduled cowboy lever action match will be a long-range match April 9 at the Tonasket Gun Club.
Shooters also participated in the 10th week for the Omak Gun Club team in the Inland Empire Indoor Postal Pistol Match.
Results - Sam Shaw, 274-7X; DJ Reynolds, 273-5X; Steve Cox, 273-4X; Ryan Smith, 269-3X; Dick Shaw, 260-3X; Seth Lopez, 253-2X; Pat McGuire, 252-2X; Tom Gcshiel, 243-2X; Darrin Cavadini, 240; Wayne Van Zwoll, 233.
It was the last week of the 10-week event.
