OMAK – Joe Shawl and Paul Steuermann had 300 pinochle twice during play Oct. 12 at the Omak Elks Club.
Other partners with 300 pinochle were Jane Gleason and Tim Norman, Tom Schieffer and Dee Tarnowski, Tarnowski and Marilyn Schieffer, and Tarnowski and Marva Juneau.
High scores – Tarnowski, 8,700; Shawl, 8,100; Ida Laurie, 7,740, and Jennifer Shawl, 7,650.
