OMAK – Jennifer Shawl recorded the high score during pinochle play April 7 at the Omak Elks Club.
She scored 9,860 points. Others with high scores were Marva Juneau, 7,690, and Diana Sauceda, 7,490.
Norma Lawson and Jennifer Shawl had a round robin of 240.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Juneau and Jennifer Shawl (twice), Joe Shawl and Jennifer Shawl (twice), Joe Shawl and Jane Gleason, Jane Gleason and Debbie Nuehring, and Mike Serles and Roy Gleason.
