TONASKET - Valentine’s Day trapshooting was conducted in cloudy, windy and cold weathers, but 28 shooters showed up to for the seventh week of the eight-week Spokesman-Review Inland Northwest Telegraph Trapshoot.
Aaron Baldwin led all shooters with a perfect 25 from 16 yards at the Tonasket Gun Club.
16-yards - Aaron Baldwin, 25; Noah Olmstead and Randy Cline, 24; Don Fisher, 23; Robert McDaniel, Josh McDaniel, Ken Chapman, Doug McMillan and Lloyd Caton Jr., 22; Lyle Sattler, Deven Sprague, Rick Lind, Matt Deebach, Ryan Anderson, Charles Gasho and Jeremy Calentine, 21; Tom Deebach, 20; Andy Gasho and Jerry Asmussen, 19; Randy Bresztyenszky, 18; Vern Cole, 17; Joe Gasho, 15; Jeff McMillan, 14; Hugh Jensen, Krissy Call and Paul Schwilke, 12; Alyssa Gasho, 10; James Gasho, 7.
Handicap - Rick Lind, 23; Lyle Sattler, 22; Josh McDaniel, 21; Doug McMillan and Jeremy Calentine, 20; Jerry Asmussen, Noah Olmstead and Lloyd Caton Jr., 19; Don Fisher and Randy Cline, 18; Deven Sprague, 17; Aaron Baldwin, 16; Ryan Anderson, 12.
