TONASKET – Fourteen shooters turned out for a long-range silhouette match April 9 at the Tonasket Gun Club.
In addition to the regular 40-shot match, there was a separate contest for those who chose to shoot a big bore in the contest.
Match winner was Mike Denney with 35 out of 40 targets knocked over. Second was a tie between Tom Gschiel and Pat McGuire with 26 of 40 apiece. Third place went to Al Rise with a 25 of 40.
McGuire used his score of 26 to take the big bore honors.
The next silhouette match will be a long-range event May 14. It will be a 60-round match instead of the normal 40 shots, said spokesman Ralph Malone.
Participants will fire 15 shots at each of the silhouette animals instead of the normal 10 shots per target. Special plaques will be awarded, including the hard luck award.
Malone said shooters had a great start to their service rifle shooting season on April 9 with a John C. Garand Match sanctioned by the Civilian Marksmanship Program and the Okanogan Wildlife Council. As predicted, the winds were light during the first couple hours of shooting.
“As the offhand portion of the match started, so did some strong, gusty winds, which challenged us by blowing over our targets, not once but twice,” Malone said.
Spencer Cleveland fired a 463 and 6 X’s out of a possible 500 to win the match, and qualify for a silver medal award from the CMP. Chad Cleveland followed with a 446-5X to take second place and qualify for a bronze medal.
Joseph Kruse was top junior shooter with 398 out of 500 for his first Garand match.
Betty Cleveland was statistical officer and scorekeeper. Marnee Cleveland and Jenny Kruse cooked burgers.
