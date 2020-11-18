Shooters compete in Tonasket.

TONASKET – A baker’s dozen shooters participated in the first long-range silhouette match of the season Nov. 14 at the Tonasket Gun Club.
While the weather leading up to the match was a little iffy, the day of the event turned out to be spectacular, with calm winds, bright clear skies, and a couple inches of snow on the ground to give great contrast for the steel targets, said spokesman Ralph Malone.
Al Rise rose to the occasion and won the match with a first season score of 32 out of 40 targets knocked over.
Second place was shared by Tom Gschiel and Mike Denny with 30 of 40 each. Third place went to Pat McGuire with a 27 and fourth place was taken by Rick Lind with 26 targets knocked down.
“We welcomed a couple travelers; Bill Reynolds come over from Republic and Tom Fix drove up from Manson to try the sport for the first time,” Malone said.
