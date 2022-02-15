OKANOGAN – Okanogan Valley shooters have set their 2022 rifle competition schedule.
The season starts March 12 and runs through Sept. 17.
By date, events include:
-March 12 – Cowboy long-range silhouette, Tonasket Gun Club.
-April 9 – Cowboy long-range silhouette, Tonasket Gun Club.
-April 9 – Roger Sylvanus M-1 Garand match, Okanogan Wildlife Council range.
-May 14 – Short-range silhouette, .22 rimfire, pistol cartridge cowboy lever action silhouette matches, Tonasket Gun Club.
-June 4 – NRA-approved service rifle, 88 shot, Okanogan Wildlife Council range.
-June 11 – Short-range silhouette, .22 rimfire, pistol cartridge cowboy lever action silhouette matches, Tonasket Gun Club.
-June 25 – NRA-approved service rifle, 88 shot, Okanogan Wildlife Council range.
-July 9 - Short-range silhouette, .22 rimfire, pistol cartridge cowboy lever action silhouette matches, Tonasket Gun Club.
-July 24 – NRA-approved service rifle, 88 shot, Riverside Sportsmen’s Association.
-Aug. 13 – Short-range silhouette, .22 rimfire, pistol cartridge cowboy lever action silhouette matches, Tonasket Gun Club.
-Aug. 27 – Civilian Marksmanship Program .22 rimfire sporter, Okanogan Wildlife Council upper range.
-Aug. 28 – NRA-approved service rifle, 88 shot, Riverside Sportsmen’s Association.
-Sept. 10 – Short-range silhouette, .22 rimfire, pistol cartridge cowboy lever action silhouette matches, Tonasket Gun Club.
-Sept. 17 – Christian Johnson M-1 Garand match, Okanogan Wildlife Council range.
