TONASKET - The last day of February was clear with lots of shooters at the Tonasket Gun Club for the last week of the Spokesman-Review Inland Northwest Telegraph Trapshoot.
Participants ended their day with a prime rib dinner, said Oroville Gun Club secretary Linda Schwilke.
Rick Lind led with a perfect 25 from 16 yards.
16-yard - Rick Lind, 25; Josh McDaniel, Doug McMillan and Lyle Sattler, 24; Aaron Baldwin and Jordan Montanye, 23; Noah Olmstead, 22; Don Fisher, Lloyd Caton Jr., Jeremy Calentine and Al Rise, 21; Robert McDaniel, Deven Sprague, Ryan Anderson and Randy Bresztyenszky, 20; Hugh Jensen, Matt Deebach and Chuck Gavin, 19; Tom Deebach, 18; Ken Chapman, 16; Jessi Hatch, 9.
Handicap - Rick Lind, 24; Lyle Sattler, 23; Matt Deebach, Doug McMillan and Josh McDaniel, 22; Jerry Asmussen, 21; Aaron Baldwin and Don Fisher, 20; Deven Sprague, Lloyd Caton Jr. and Jeremy Calentine, 18; Jordan Montanye and Noah Olmstead, 17; Ryan Anderson, 16; Chuck Gavin, 13; Tom Deebach, 10.
