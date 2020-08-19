OMAK – Several shooting matches are planned this month in the Okanogan Valley area.
A National Rifle Association-approved highpower/service rifle match will be Aug. 22 at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Association range.
Entry fees will be charged. Firing starts at 9 a.m.
On Aug. 29, a rimfire sporter match, part of the CMP Home Range Appreciation Series, will be at 9 a.m. at the Okanogan Wildlife Council upper range.
Signed and notarized eligibility affidavits and liability waivers are required. Junior shooters must have a signed parent consent form. Fees will be charged.
The next day, the series continues with a 9 a.m. pistol 2700 aggregate match at the Okanogan Wildlife Council upper range.
For the pistol match, signed and notarized eligibility affidavits and liability waivers are required. Junior shooters must have a signed parent consent form. Fees will be charged.
Other upcoming events include stand ready training Sept. 13 and 19 at the Okanogan range, and the Christian Johnson Match Sept. 26 at the Okanogan range.
