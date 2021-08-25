WENATCHEE – Because of prolonged, extreme fire conditions, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is expanding current fire restrictions to include recreational shooting but hunting is not affected.
The expanded restrictions went into effect Aug. 20.
Forest officials said the expanded fire restrictions prohibit discharging a firearm on all lands, roads and trails within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The restrictions do not apply to individuals with a valid hunting license who are engaged in legal pursuit of game.
“The forest is currently managing multiple fires, as are many of our partners, and we have seen first-hand how quickly they are spreading this year when certain conditions are present,” said Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail. “The current conditions and fire activity compel us to take additional measures to reduce the risk of new fires that increase risks to public and firefighter safety, communities, and resources. We appreciate your cooperation to prevent human caused fires.”
All previous Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place. Campfires of any type are prohibited forest-wide, including in developed campgrounds.
More information is available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/fire-restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.