TWISP – StorySki signs, featuring artwork by Methow Valley resident Erik Brooks, await skiers along Methow Trails routes.
The signs are up in the Mazama and Sun Mountain areas, with additional ones slated for the Spring Creek Ranch loop, according to the trails group.
“The StorySki pages have been out a selling point for the Methow Trails ‘kids ski for free’ program for quite a few years, said Brooks, who teaches art, photography and commercial art at Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School. He has written and/or illustrated several children’s books.
Brooks said one-time Methow Trails employee Danica Ready had seen a “Storyhike” being done in similar fashion at a recreation conference, “and asked me if I’d be willing to reformat some of my picture books into a trail-friendly option.”
“Polar Opposites,” began the program around 2011. “Polar Polka” and “Totem Tale” have been added since then.
“The stories change locations each winter,” said Brooks.
Regular spots are the Chickadee Trail at Sun Mountain and the larger meadow loops in Mazama.
“The idea is to give kids a goal and to hopefully entice them along the trail and to read a story as they go,” he said.
Brooks spent most of his elementary school years living in Anchorage, Alaska, “so I have a special (although certainly not exclusive) place in my heart for all of my polar bear/Arctic-oriented books,” said a biography of Brooks on amazon.com.
“Illustrating several books a year keeps me busy, but I also love sharing my work with schools and libraries around the country,” he wrote. “And I coach track and (cross country) at my local high school to keep me from sitting in a chair all the time.”
Brooks also draws a cartoon, “Harts Pass.”
