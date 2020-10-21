WINTHROP – Signups are underway for the Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation team.
The youth team will have a virtual information meeting Oct. 26. The link will be available from Leslie Hall, jrteam@mvnsef.org.
The season runs from Nov. 4 to Feb. 23. Practice days and times vary, depending on the group. Beginners to expert skiers are welcome, organizers said.
A fee will be charged to participate. Financial assistance is available.
More information is at http://methowvalleynordic.com/team-registration/.
