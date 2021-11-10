TONASKET – A cowboy lever action silhouette match is planned Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Tonasket Gun Club off North Pine Creek Road.
Target setting and practice begin at 8:30 a.m., with record firing at 9a.m.
A fee will be charged.
A turkey shoot is planned after the regular competition. A fee will be charged for the 40-shot match involving 10 shots at chickens at 50 meters, 10 shots at pigs at 100 meters, 10 shots at turkeys at 150 meters and 10 shots at rams at 200 meters.
Equipment requirements are lever action, tube fed, iron sighted centerfire rifles. There are no Caliber requirements or restrictions, but to be successful a shooter’s rifle and ammo must have enough energy to knock over a 50-pound ram at 200 meters, said spokesman Ralph Malone.
A 30-30 will work fine, as will heavy loaded .357 Magnum rifles.
