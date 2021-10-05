TONASKET – A long-range silhouette match is planned Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tonasket Gun Club.
The match will be fired at full-sized silhouette targets set at 50, 100 , 150 and 200 meters, said spokesman Ralph Malone.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. Record firing starts around 9 a.m. A fee will be charged.
Equipment requirements are iron sighted, tube fed, lever action, center fire rifles. There are no caliber limitations, “but in order to be successful your ammo needs to have enough energy to topple a 50-pound ram off the rails at 200 meters,” said Malone. “A .30-30 Winchester will work just fine, as will heavy pistol caliber rounds.”
Course of fire - 10 chickens at 50 meters; 10 pigs at 100 meters; 10 turkeys at 150 meters and 10 rams at 200 meters.
“The weather should be great, so let’s all get our ammo gathered up and come out for a good time,” Malone said.
