TONASKET – A long-range silhouette match will be Saturday, May 14, at the Tonasket Gun Club.
It will feature a national curse of fire with a total of 60 shots fired for record instead of the normal 40 rounds.
Target setting and practice are at 8:30 a.m., with record firing beginning at 9.
A fee will be charged. Special awards and consolation prizes will be given.
Participants will shoot at 15 chickens at 50 meters, 15 pigs at 100 meters, 15 turkeys at 150 meters and 15 rams at 200 meters.
