TONASKET - The first long-range silhouette match of the season will be Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Tonasket Gun Club.
A 40-shot match fired at 50, 100, 150 and 200 meters is planned.
Target setting and practice rounds will be at 8:30 a.m. Record firing begins at 9 a.m. A fee will be charged.
Host Al Rise will have a turkey shoot following the match. Turkey silhouettes will be placed on the 200-yard line for a sudden death shoot-off with five people per bank, “so bring some extra ammo and some extra dollar bills to play the game,” said spokesman Ralph Malone.
