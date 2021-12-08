TONASKET - The December long-range silhouette match is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Tonasket Gun Club off of North Pine Creek Road.
Target setting and practice start at 8:30 a.m., with record firing at 9 a.m. A fee will be charged.
A ham shoot is planned after the regular course of fire is completed, so shooters are reminded to bring extra ammunition and a few bucks to buy into the ham shoot contests, said spokesman Ralph Malone.
The silhouette match will consist of 40 shots, 10 each at chickens, 50 meters; pigs, 100 meters; turkeys, 150 meters, and rams, 200 meters.
Equipment requirements are lever action, tube fed, iron sighted centerfire rifles. There are no caliber requirements or restrictions, but to be successful the rifle and ammo must have enough energy to knock over a 50- pound ram at 200 meters.
Malone said a .30-30 will work fine, as will heavy-loaded .357 Magnum rifles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.