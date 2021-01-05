LOOMIS – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed two roads in the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area for the winter.
Closure of Chiliwist Butte Road, in the Chiliwist unit of the wildlife area, and Zachman Road, in the Sinlahekin unit, closed Jan. 1 and will remain closed until May 1 to reduce winter damage to the roads and reduce stress on wintering mule deer, said department officials.
One or both roads could reopen sooner, depending on conditions. Gates will block access to the roads and signs will be posted.
Recreationists can access the areas on foot but are asked to give wildlife plenty of space, said department officials.
