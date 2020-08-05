OKANOGAN – Six sets of partners had 300 pinochle July 28 at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
Those partners were Jennifer and Joe Shawl, Bill Bruton and Mike Serles, Jennifer Shawl and Marilyn Scheiffer, Alvin Wadkins and Buck Workman, Alvin Wadkins and Jane Gleason, and Dick Fuller and Marilyn Scheiffer.
High scores were turned in by Mike Serles, 8,440; Joe Shawl, 7,840, and Tommye Robbins, 7,380.
Play will be suspended until state health orders allow play to continue. Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman have issued amended orders prohibiting card rooms in the state’s attempt to curb the rising COVID-19 rate.
