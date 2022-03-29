INCHELIUM – A state grant is being sought to build a skate park next to the proposed Inchelium Wellness Center.
The Colville Confederated Tribes’ planning department, with help from the Inchelium Boys & Girls Club, is seeking the grant.
“I am super excited to be helping with this project,” said Bob Whittaker, who helped the City of Republic get a grant for its proposed skate park.
At the Feb. 22 Inchelium District meeting, Colville Business Council members Roger Finley and Tyler Zacherle-Boyd, and staff from the Boys & Girls Club, discussed the upcoming grant opportunity through the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
Whittaker presented a concept drawing of the park donated by Grindline Skateparks that shows a concrete sturgeon nose canoe feature, plus ramps and a small pool.
“The design is only a placeholder for now,” said Whittaker. “If Inchelium wins the grant, the final design will be created with lots of input from the community at a later date.”
“Not everyone goes out for team sports,” said Finley. “A skate park is something every kid can enjoy independently and at their own pace. More kids outside, that's a win-win.”
Community support is needed to win the grant, said project organizers.
The Boys & Girls Club is asking for letters of support from all ages to be included with the grant application. The deadline for letters is April 29.
They may be submitted to Boys & Girls Club of Inchelium, c/o Julie Phillips, P.O. Box 143, Inchelium, WA 99138.
More information is at incheliumskatepark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.