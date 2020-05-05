REPUBLIC - Advocates of a skatepark for Republic are seeking letters of support to be sent to the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
The city is seeking a grant from the agency for the park, which is proposed on donated property across Highway 20 from Republic School District and at the end of the Golden Tiger Pathway.
A new proposed design for the in-ground park will be presented to the city council May 18. Park design company Grindline drew up the plan.
People can write their own letters or use a sample support letter, which has been posted on the Republic Skatepark group’s website, republicskatepark.com.
Youngers age 18 and under who write a letter of support are eligible for a prize drawing. Two winners will each receive a Montana Pool Service skateboard donated by Jeff Ament, bass player for Pearl Jam, said Republic Skatepark advocacy group member Bob Whittaker.
The prize packages include helmets and other gear from Black Market Skates.
Ament also has donated $10,000 toward the project.
People writing letters of support are asked to include information about Republic, Ferry County and its remote location and high unemployment rate, and the fact that the county has no skateparks. Bicycling and skateboarding on city sidewalks is illegal and Highway 20 goes through town.
“This is a formula that puts area youth at risk of injury and discourages healthy outdoor activity,” said the suggested letter.
Ferry County “is consistently listed as the least healthy county in the state,” said the letter.
Writers are asked to highlight positive aspects of a skatepark, including community building, positive asset, tourism, proximity to the school and trail, and high ranking on recreation surveys conducted by the Colville Confederated Tribes and Ferry County.
The local group has raised more than $15,000 toward matching money needed if a state grant is approved.
“The entire project will be designed, constructed and maintained without using city or county resources,” the proposed letter suggests.
Organizers ask that letters be sent to info@republicskatepark.com; mailed to Republic Skatepark Committee, P.O. Box 25, Republic, WA 99166, or dropped off at Harding’s Hardware, 85 N. Clark Ave.
