WINTHROP - Ski to the Sun Marathon and Relay began Jan. 29 and continues through Feb. 7 in the Methow Valley.
Ski to the Sun will be a socially distanced race, with a course signed and groomed for 10 days. Racers will self-time by scanning a few codes along the trail.
New this year are separate categories for classic and skate skiers, plus an untimed 42K category for skiers who want the race experience without the stress of the clock, said organizers.
Registration information is at www.methowtrails.org. Entry fees will be charged. Registration deadline was Jan. 27 for those who wanted to be entered in a drawing for prizes.
Methow Valley Ski Educational Foundation and Methow Trails have joined for the third iteration of the event. No banquet or post-race evening festivities are planned.
Racers are responsible for their own transportation, food and beverages. Trail passes are required.
The 42K freestyle race is part of the American Ski Marathon Series and the Worldloppet Global Ski Marathon Calendar.
Starting in Mazama, skiers cruise down valley through the heart of the Methow Valley trail system before a climb to finish at Sun Mountain Lodge. Entrants can ski the marathon as an individual or as a relay with up to five other friends or family members. The race is freestyle technique - racers are welcome to skate or classic ski.
Starting elevation is 2,210 feet and ending elevation is 2,680 feet, with total elevation loss of 1,040 feet and elevation gain of 1,932 feet.
The marathon offers “a challenging course that features some of the most spectacular sections of our trail system,” said organizers.
Racers warm up with a fast-paced ski on the valley floor and end with a climb to the top of Sun Mountain.
The format allows racers multiple attempts within the race period for each registration.
A classic category was added this year.
Separate registration is required for each discipline. Each registration allows for multiple attempts.
The relay encourages skiers of all ages and abilities on a course divided into six sections with two to six skiers per team. Skiers are welcome to do skate or classic skiing; awards will be based on overall time.
Exchange zones are up to each team, with each team using one phone for the team as a relay baton. There are no monitored stations.
