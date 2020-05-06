PULLMAN - AJ Block, grandson of Gary and Dannis Smith of Omak, was named one of Washington State University’s top graduates of 2020.
Block, a Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture graduate in computer science, was named as an athletic winner. Each year the school recognizes its top 10 seniors - two each in academics, athletics, campus involvement, community service, and visual and performing arts.
Block, 22, a left-handed pitcher on the Cougar baseball team, had starts for four years, was a four-year varsity letter and scholarship recipient, and an honor student. He was named to the Pac-12 Conference all-academic first team, eighth-best senior pitcher in the country and the second-best Pac-12 senior.
At the start of this year’s shortened season, he struck out 10 hitters in each of three consecutive games, a first for WSU pitchers. As a junior, he was selected in 17th round of Major League Baseball draft by the Detroit Tigers but chose to return for his senior year at WSU.
He also was part of a four-student team on ArduPilot mission planner project, working to create 3D flight route mapping for drones (the current system only allows 2D mapping).
Block spoke at the alumni groundbreaking event for the new baseball stadium, and participated in Pullman’s Lentil Festival and Butch’s Bash for elementary school children.
He said he wants to play baseball as long as he can.
“I don’t really know what’s going on with the draft this year. It changes daily but the idea is to play professional baseball,” he said. “As for computer science, if I do end up going into that career, I’ve always been interested in Microsoft and Boeing in the Seattle area since I grew up near those companies.”
In April, Block was selected as WSU’s student athlete of the month.
He is “a tremendous athlete” and a “great representative of baseball,” said Brian Green, head baseball coach.
In a YouTube video posted by WSU, Senior Associate Director of Athletics Chris Park said Block’s award marked the first virtual presentation of a student athlete of the month honor.
Thomas Sanford, assistant director of academic services, said Block is “a total package” and a great representative of WSU.
Block, who attended Newport High School in Bellevue, stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, according to the WSU baseball website.
His last 10-strikeout game before coronavirus shutdowns of sports came March 7 against Niagara. He was 2-2 in the shortened 2020 season, with road losses to California State University-Bakersfield on Feb. 15 and Hawaii on Feb. 22, and home wins against Rutgers on Feb. 29 and Niagara.
He posted a 3.25 earned run average as a senior. His ERAs were 6.89 in 2017, 4.91 in 2018 and 6.06 in 2019.
Block is the son of Tanya and Jeff Range, Bellevue, and Tony Block, Wenatchee. He attended Okanogan and Omak schools as an elementary school student.
WSU’s virtual graduation ceremony will be May 9. An in-person ceremony is planned for Aug. 8.
