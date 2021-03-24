OLYMPIA – Sno-Park permit fees are going up for the 2021-22 winter season.
The Washington State Parks winter recreation program announced the price increase last week for permits that will go on sale Nov. 1. It will be the first increase since 2009.
The price increases reflect the rising costs of Sno-Park operations, which include trail grooming, plowing, clearing lots and roads, bathroom maintenance, fuel and staffing, said the agency. In addition, the program has had to replace aging equipment, including Snow Cats.
During the last 12 years, the program opened several new permanent Sno-Parks and created temporary Sno-Parks to meet customer demand.
Fees for next winter are:
-Seasonal permit - $50, up from $40.
-Annual snowmobile permit - $50, up from $40.
-Special groomed trail sticker - $70, up from $40.
- Daily Sno-Park permit - $25, up from $20.
The Discover Pass is not needed for parking at Sno-Parks.
The winter recreation program is elf-supporting, relying on Sno-Park permit sales, snowmobile fees and a small portion of the state’s fuel tax to fund operation of 130 Sno-Parks statewide.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sno-Park use reached an all-time high. Winter recreation staff and partners responded to customer demand by opening a new Sno-Park at Silver Star west of Mazama, three temporary play areas near Cle Elum and a sledding hill in southwest Washington.
