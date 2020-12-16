LOUP LOUP – Officials at Loup Loup Ski Bowl are urging folks to “keep doing your snow dances” so the hill can open.
As of Nov. 14, the ski area had 13 inches at the base, 13 inches at the top and 13 inches for the season.
Snowshoeing and South Summit Nordic skiing areas are open, with tracks set on most trails. Skiing, snowboarding and tubing areas remain closed, as does the luge hill.
A tentative Dec. 19 opener was set this fall, but that will depend on snow, say officials.
“While everything around us seems to be in disarray these days, you can rely on the Loup to be there, same as always,” said a hill announcement. “Same Okanogan blue skies, same spectacular groomed slopes and same family friendly ski area.
“Sure, we will all be wearing masks this year, just like everyone else. That is not going to slow us down because you cannot stop the snow and you cannot stop winter, so mask up and let ‘er rip at the Loup.”
Loup officials have a COVID-19 plan in place. Information about the plan, plus ticket and hill condition information, is available at www.skitheloup.com.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl, off Highway 20 between Okanogan and Twisp, is one of only a few small non-profit ski areas in the Pacific Northwest, according to the Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation, which operates the hill by permit on U.S. Forest Service land. It features a 1,240-foot vertical drop.
“We believe being small is our biggest asset,” said the foundation. “You will not find a reservation system here to go skiing, and we do not have any parking lot shuttle buses because we don’t need any.”
A new lodge is under construction.
In addition to skiing, a terrain park, tubing, snowshoeing and fat tire biking, the hill offers a luge run that opened in 2018. Its sleds, available for rental, were manufactured in Austria by Gasser Rodeln Co. Ltd., which has been making sleds for more than 100 years.
The Loup’s luge facility is the only natural track luge facility in the western United States, offering a 1,200-foot drop back to the Loup Loup parking lot. A Snow Cat takes sledders to the top.
-Former Chronicle Sports Editor Al Camp contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.