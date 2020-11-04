OMAK – The Snowflake Open golf tournament was postponed a week – because of snow – but drew a good turnout Oct. 31 with two teams tying for first gross.
Snow that fell Oct. 23 left the course covered with white stuff and unplayable on the original tournament date, Oct. 24. Head pro and general manager Dean Dorland said the event was put off so the course wouldn’t be damaged.
“The snow was melted and everyone enjoyed the day” on Oct. 31, he said.
The team of Brandon Ray, Bryson Morris, Craig Hall and Matt Howe tied with Mike Bordner, Brian Lewis, Les Hurlbert and Jack Brauer for first gross, with 40 points apiece.
Third gross also was a tie, at 36 points, between the team of Destyn Markel, Stacey Chapa, Wilson Woolschlager and Cecilio Smith and the team of David Williams, Cory Fletcher and Drew Hall.
First net, with 56 points, went to Charlie Breshears, Tyrel Swezey, Rod Moore and Nate Brown.
At 52 points, second net went to Jason Vanderweide, Dale Dunckel, Jerry Day and Zach Day.
Finishing third in net, with 51 points, were Kevin Fletcher, Caryn Fletcher, Zach Arthur and TJ Stiles.
The course will close for the season soon, Dorland said.
