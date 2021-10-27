OMAK – Okanogan Valley Golf Club’s annual Snowflake Open golf tournament is planned for Nov. 6.
Entries open to members and non-members, with separate fees for each. Payment must be made in advance, said club pro Dean Dorland.
Fees include food after the tournament.
