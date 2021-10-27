OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Snowmobile Advisory Board meets the first Monday of the month from November through March.
Board members meet at 6 p.m. in the Public Services Building, 1234-A S. Second Ave., Okanogan.
The board oversees the county’s grooming program. Funding is provided by Washington state for snowmobile trail grooming.
A grooming report is available at 509-422-7324 during winter months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.