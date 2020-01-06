WENATCHEE – Folks wanting to try snowshoeing will be able to check out snowshoes and poles from their public library starting this winter.
“We will have several pairs of snowshoes and poles that can be reserved from any of our library branches,” said the North Central Regional Library System, which operates branches in several counties including Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry and Grant.
“We live in an amazing place where outdoor access and recreation is so abundant,” Heather Inczauskis, the library’s STEM manager. “Unfortunately, for some people, access is a barrier. Providing resources like this that help people access the outdoors fosters individual growth — it’s beneficial for physical and mental health and can aid in reducing stress.”
The snowshoes are sized for adults and children age 10 and older.
To check out snowshoes, people must have a system library card and be 18 or older. Snowshoes can be checked out for five days and cannot be ordered through the mail order library program. Borrowers will be charged for any missing items.
If a specific branch doesn’t have snowshoes, they can be requested and sent from another library.
