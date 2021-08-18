OMAK – Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, with more than $2,600 in winnings, won the Omak Stampede all-round title for 2021.
McMillan won $2,659.26 for second place in bulls on Playing With Fire for with a score of 86 and also competed in tie-down roping for a combined total of $2,659.26.
Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., placed second with $2,080.91 in winnings. Clayton Hansen, Amisk, Alberta, was third with $1,629.60, and Jordan Tye, Canby, Ore., and Jason Minor, Ellensburg, tied with $562.60 each.
In women’s breakaway roping, Jennifer Casey of Mesa set an arena record at 2.1 seconds to win first place and $1,717.38.
Total payout for the four-performance Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association- and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association-sanctioned event was $123,002.40.
Bareback – 1, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, 83, $2,929.98. 2, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 82.5, $2,246.31. 3, Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 82, $1,660.32. 4 (tie), Anthony Thomas, Houston, Texas, and Clay Stone, Blackfoot, Idaho, 81.5, $878.99 each. 6, Mike Solberg, Sunnynook, Alberta, 80.5, $488.33. 7, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 78.5, $390.66. 8, Bodee Lammers, Stephenville, Texas, 77.5, $292.99. Total payout $9,766.60.
Saddle bronc – 1, Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, 87, $3,539.10. 2 (tie), Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, and Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 86, $2,359.40. 4 (tie), Blaise Freeman, Snyder, Texas, and Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 85.5, $1,061.73. 6, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 84.5, $589.85. 7 (tie), Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, $275.26. Total payout $11,797.
Bull riding – 1, Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kan., 86.5, $3,468.60. 2, Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, 86, $2,659.26. 3, Jordan Hansen, Amisk, Alberta, 85.5, $1,965.54. 4, Pete Bradshaw, Challis, Idaho, 84, $1,271.82. 5 (tie), Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., and Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 83.5, $693.72 each. 7, Sage Steele Kimsey, Salado, Texas, 83, $462.48. 8, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 82, $346.86. Total payout $11,562.
Tie-down roping – 1, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 9.0, $4,054.22. 2, Tucker Braa, Ellensburg, 10.2, $3,627.46. 3, Treg Schaack, Weatherford, Texas, 10.4, $3,200.70. 4, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 10.6, $2,773.94. 5, Kass Kayser, Ellensburg, 10.7, $2,347.18. 6, Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 10.8, $1,920.42. 7, Jeff Coelho, Echo, Ore., 11.0, $1,493.66. 8, Joe Hoffman, Chehalis, 11.2, $1,066.90. 9 (tie), Sy Felton, Dublin, Texas, and Chad Finley, Mount Vernon, Ore., 11.3, $426.76 each. Total payout $21,338.
Steer wrestling, first go – 1, Ringo Robinson, Huston, Idaho, 4.1, $1,616.12. 2, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.3, $1,337.48. 3 (tie), Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta, and Dalton Massey, Hermiston, Ore., 4.5, $919.51 each. 5, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 4.6, $501.55. 6, Justin Resseman, Colbert, 4.8, $278.64.
Steer wrestling, second go – 1, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 3.7, $1,616.12. 2, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 4.2, $1,337.48. 3 (tie), Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., and Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 4.4, $919.51 each. 5, Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 4.5, $501.55. 6, Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, La, 4.6, $278.64.
Steer wrestling, aggregate – 1, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 9.2, $2,424.19. 2, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 9.6, $2,006.22. 3, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 10.1, $1,588.26. 4, Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, La., 10.5, $1,170.30. 5, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, Ore., $752.33. 6, Ty Sherman, Moxee, 12.2, $417.96. Total payout $19,505.
Team roping, first go – 1, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, 5.7, $1,125.20 each. 2 (tie), Clayton Hansen, Weiser, Idaho, and Chase Hansen, Homedale, Idaho, and Bryan Reay, Adrian, Ore., and Phoenix Everano, Pendleton, Ore., 6.2, $834.20 each. 4, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, both of Ellensburg, 6.4, $543.20 each. 5 (tie), Jordan Tye, Canby, Ore., and Jason Minor, Ellensburg, and Jason Stewart, Pendleton, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 6.5, $271.60 each.
Team roping, second go – 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 5.4, $1,225.20 each. 2, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, both of Ellensburg, 5.5, $931.2o each. 3, Bryan Reay, Adrian, Ore., and Phoenix Everano, Pendleton, Ore., 5.8, $737.20 each. 4, Houston Ray Hull, Warden, and Joey Bergevin, Ellensburg, 8.9, $543.20 each. 5 (tie), Jack Fischer, Ellensburg, and Brent Falon, Yakima, and Clayton Hanson, Weiser, Idaho, and Chase Hansen, Homedale, Idaho, 11.2, $271.60 each.
Team roping, aggregate – 1, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, both of Ellensburg, 11.9, $1,687.8 each. 2, Bryan Reay, Adrian, Ore., and Phoenix Everano, Pendleton, Ore., 12.0, $1,396.80 each. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 12.5, $1,105.80 each. 4, Houston Ray Hull, Warden, and Joe Bergevin, Ellensburg, 15.5, $814.80 each. 5, Clayton Hansen, Weiser, Idaho, and Chase Hansen, Homedale, Idaho, 17.4, $523.80 each. 6, Jordan Tye, Canby, Ore., and Jason Minor, Ellensburg, 28.3, $291 each. Total payout $27,160.
Barrel racing – 1, Kylee Scriber, Azle, Texas, 16.34, $3,190.36. 2, Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, 16.42, $2,552.28. 3, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 16.48, $2,073.73. 4 (tie), Rachelle Riggers, St. Helens, Ore., and Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 16.5, $1,435.66 each. 6, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.51, $957.10. 7, Lexie Goss, Redmond, Ore., 16.53, $797.59. 8 (tie), Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., and Shelley Holman, Brentwood, Calif., 16.61, $677.95 each. 10, Megan Champion, Ukiah, Calif., 16.65, $558.31. 11, Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 16.75, $478.55. 12, Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, Texas, 16.8, $398.79. 13, Jordan Minor, Hermiston, Ore., 16.81, $319.03. 14, Colleen Kingsbury, Powell Butte, Ore., 16.87, $239.27. 15, Shelly Mull, Amity, Ore., 16.88, $159.51. Total payout, $15,951.80.
Breakaway roping – 1, Jennifer Casey, Mesa, 2.1 (arena record), $1,717.38. 2, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 2.4, $1,421.28. 3, Samantha Kerns, Haines, Ore., 2.8, $1,125.18. 4, Mackenzie Fuller, Clarkston, 2.9, $829.08. 5, Britni Carlson, Hermiston, Ore., 3.1, $532.98. 6, Kimberly Williams, North Powder, Ore., 3.4, $296.10. Total payout $5,922.
