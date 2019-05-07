Bridgeport to take on Cashmere on May 7
TONASKET – Chelan eliminated Tonasket, 2-1, from postseason soccer play May 3.
Tonasket’s goal was by Chris Rivera.
The loss was a small upset since the Tigers beat the Goats, 6-4, on April 27 in a non-league match.
Tonasket was seeded No. 2 from the Central Washington B League while Chelan was seeded No. 3 from the Caribou Trail League.
In the other loser-out game Friday, CTL No. 2 Cashmere topped CWB No. 3 Manson, 4-1.
The CTL/CWB tournament continues May 7 at higher seeded teams’ sites at 4:30 p.m.
Matches include Cashmere at CWB No. 1 Bridgeport and Chelan at CTL No. 1 Cascade.
Play continues Thursday, May 9, at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee.
The winners from Tuesday matches play at 8 p.m. for the top two seeds to state.
The losers from Tuesday matches play at 6 p.m., with both teams being seeded into crossover matches with Northeast 1A League teams.
The crossover matches include CTL/CWB No. 4 at NEA No. 1 and NEA No. 2 at CTL/CWB No. 3. Both are loser-out, winner-to-state matches.
Omak 6, Pateros 2
OMAK – Omak finished the season with a 6-2 win over Pateros on May 1.
No scoring was received.
Caribou Trail League
(Final regular season)
Cascade 8 0 12 0 1
Cashmere 6 2 13 2 0
Chelan 4 4 8 8 0
Okanogan 2 6 6 9 0
Omak 0 8 1 11 1
Central Washington B League
(Final regular season)
Bridgeport 9 1 13 1 0
Tonasket 6 4 10 7 0
Manson 6 4 7 8
Brewster 5 5 6 9 0
Oroville 2 8 4 8 1
Liberty Bell 2 8 3 10 1
Pateros 0 0 1 12 0
